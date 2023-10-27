Kenyans in Ghana commemorate Mashujaa Day with family fun day

Participants captured in a photo

Source: KGA

The Kenyans in Ghana Association (KGA) hosted a spectacular Mashujaa Day celebration, bringing together Kenyans living in Ghana to commemorate the day. ‘Mashujaa’ is the Swahili word for ‘Hero’.

Mashujaa Day, also known as Heroes' Day, is a public holiday in Kenya celebrated on October 20th each year. It honors and celebrates the heroes who played significant roles in Kenya's struggle for independence and those who have contributed to the country's development and progress since then.



The family fun day event, held at Mmofra Park on 21st October, was a resounding success hosting over 200 people including children, reinforcing the strong bonds within the Kenyan Community in Ghana.



The celebration featured a vibrant display of Kenyan culture especially through music and food. Attendees were treated to a diverse array of activities, including music and inspirational speeches.



H.E. Eliphas Barine, the Kenyan High Commissioner to Ghana, who was the Chief Guest, delivered the keynote address, stating, "Mashujaa Day reminds us of the remarkable individuals who have shaped our nation. It's a day to recognize the heroes among us, past and present, who continue to make valuable contributions to our homeland. To us, as Kenyans living in Ghana, let us continue to fly the Kenyan flag high in our host nation and to also celebrate our unity and achievements."

Chairperson of the KGA, Ms. Emma Wenani, expressed her gratitude and enthusiasm, saying, "We are thrilled as a team to have hosted the Mashujaa Day celebrations. This event embodies the spirit of unity and collaboration within our community.



We extend our deepest appreciation to the Kenyan High Commission in Ghana, our sponsors and partners for their invaluable support, and, most importantly, to the Kenyan community whose presence made this day colorful and memorable."



The event was made possible through the generous support of our sponsors and partners, including Certified Homes, Consolidated Bank Ghana, Optiven, Brij Africa, Nova Surgery Center, BlowChem Industries, Labadi Beach Hotel, Johnnie Walker, Peduase Valley Resort, Mellow Farms, and Ibis Hotel.



The Mashujaa Day celebration was a vibrant reflection of the unity and resilience of the Kenyan community in Ghana. It was a day of celebration, inspiration, and solidarity, reminding everyone of the heroism that resides in each member of our community.