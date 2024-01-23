Keta Hospital: Exit of nurses for greener pastures affecting healthcare delivery

File photo of nurses

Authorities at the Keta Municipal Hospital in the Volta Region have lamented the exit of nurses without replacement as a major threat to quality healthcare delivery in the area.

According to them, the move affected health services which needed to be addressed as early as possible to avert any further destruction.



Dr. Faruk Iddrisu, the Keta Municipal Hospital Administrator in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency during the year 2023 under review, said the year was a mixture of challenges and successes.



“Our main challenge to quality healthcare delivery was the exit of some nurses who go for greener pastures”, he said.



Dr. Faruk stated that the exodus of many professional nurses was affecting the health sector since the most experienced ones to handle serious health issues as well as monitoring young nurses were resigning from their posts in exchange for greener pastures.



He said the situation had led to staff inadequacy where undue pressure kept mounting on the few remaining staff.



“They said the situation was attributed to the harsh economic and working conditions in the country that ought to be addressed by the government", he added.

He, however, commended the government for the provision of life-wave software, which helped in enhancing healthcare services and activities.



He also commended MTN Ghana for the ongoing 60-bed capacity maternity and child health block project, which would improve healthcare delivery when completed.



Some nurses, the GNA interacted with at the hospital, expressed dissatisfaction about their working conditions and appealed to the government for intervention to mitigate traveling overseas for decent work.



Some also pleaded with the government to employ fresh graduates who just completed nursing school to fill the vacant gaps.



They also urged the public to embrace regular health checks at the facility.