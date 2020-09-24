Keta Landing Site will come to fruition -Transport Minister

Transport Minister, Kwaku Asiamah

Mr Kweku Ofori Asiamah, the Minister of Transport has assured the Chiefs and people of Keta that the Landing Site would come to fruition as promised.

He said the government was committed to fulfilling its promise to construct beach landing sites at 10 different locations across the country to boost the local economy in the beneficiary coastal communities and Keta would not be left out.



Mr Asiamah, in a speech read on his behalf at a stakeholders’ sensitisation programme on the construction of the landing site in the area held at Keta, he said there should be no doubt as President Akufo-Addo was applying resources to the implementation of projects to benefit fishers.



In attendance were traditional leaders, the clergy, staff of Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority and Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, representatives from the Regional Coordinating Council and the Chinese construction company, China Harbour and Engineering Company, and fisher groups.



Wednesday’s programme, which formed part of the preparatory stage of the project, sought to officially introduce the consultants and the contractors to the people and engage with them on the intended project to give way for construction works to commence.



The day also saw a video documentary shown to the people of the ongoing construction works on coastal fishing and landing sites across the country at various stages of completion to assure residents that the Keta project currently at about five percent of work done would see the light of day.

The project, expected to be completed in November 2021, would have an administration building, a cold store, a day care centre, a fish market, an ice-making plant, a net mending hall, a premix fuel station, toilet facilities, and a workshop to boost fishing activities.



Mr Francis Ato Cudjoe, Deputy Minister, Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, cited the construction of Anloga Landing Site for inland fishers, presentation of subsidised outboard motors, distribution of chest freezers, among other supports to fishers saying, “every promise we gave to the Keta area, will be fulfilled.”



He said this in response to Mr Richard Quashigah, Member of Parliament for Keta, who wondered if the project being started few months to a major election was not for political reasons.



The Deputy Minister said the fact that the President had promised to do the project was enough assurance because “since independence, if there’s any President, who has done more for artisanal fishers, then it’s Nana Akufo-Addo,” adding when he “promises, he delivers.” The project team took turns to answer questions from chiefs and fishers assuring that there would be future engagements with them to make the project beneficial to the fishing-dependent community.



Dr. Alexander Adusei Jr, Director of Keta Port who spoke to the Ghana News Agency debunked claims the landing site was replacing the port, as untrue saying, “Keta will still have a port because these are two different projects.”