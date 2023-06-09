Keta MCE accused of impropriety, lack of transparency and accountability in premix sale

MCE for Keta Emmanuel Gemegah

A group identified as Concerned Youth and Fishermen of Keta in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region has accused the Chief Executive of the area, Emmanuel Gemegah of engaging in various forms of impropriety relative to the sale of government subsidised premix fuel.

In a press release dated Wednesday, June 7, 2023, the group said the sale of premix fuel under the stewardship of the MCE are pegged at higher prices contrary to that approved by the National Premix Secretariat.



“Hon. Emmanuel Gemegah has allotted himself and that of self-imposed premix fuel committee’s autocratic powers on regular basis, including illegally denying fishermen from receiving taxpayers’ subsidized premix fuel which is very critical for going to sea. Without premix fuel, ordinary fisherfolk cannot enjoy their occupation, and this will expose them to loss of livelihood, food insecurity, potential lawlessness, unrest, and conflicts in the communities.



We the concerned youths of the Keta Municipality who are mainly fishermen are therefore petitioning the Interim President of Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council (GNCFC) to stop the MCE for Keta from his autocratic leadership towards the communities which is not only denying the people their due, but also, selfishly tarnishing the image of government of the day as well,” the group said.



While accusing the MCE of not ensuring equitable distribution of the premix fuel, Mr Gemegah was further accused of abusing his powers to “illegally obtain forty (40) jerricans (yellow gallons) of premix fuel (1000 liters) on each premix fuel consignment from a total of nine (9) Fishing Landing Beach Committee (LBCs) across the KeMA (i.e. from Horvi, Kedzi, Vodza, Adzido, Kedzikope, Abutiakope, Dzelukope, Nukpesekope and Tettekope). Any fishing landing beach committee that refuses to comply with his directive is put into the bad books of the MCE and is made to suffer unwarranted consequences.”



The group added that “The National Premix Fuel Secretariat has released new premix fuel prices, and effective Saturday April 16, 2023, the new prices are as followed; Price Per Litre is GH₵5.07p, Price Per Gallon is GH₵22.82p and OMC amounting to GH₵65,880.00 With the above Release, fishermen are to purchase a yellow gallon (7×22.82= GH₵ 159.74p) but fishers are actually buying same at GH₵210.00 instead of the approved GHC 159.74p. Therefore, by simple calculation, GH₵210 multiplied by 420 yellow gallons amounted to GH₵88,200.00 and OMC's amount is GH₵65,880.00. The above implies that GH₵88,200.00-65,880.00 will give you GH₵22,320.00 as a profit margin.

“Our investigations however, revealed that out of the profit margin accruing, the Hon. Emmanuel Gemegah’s share of the profit is GH₵15,600.00 and GH₵6,720.00 which is the balance of the profit margin, the community's share is deducted from it. (53% of the amount which is GH₵ 1,100),” it stated further.



Read the full statement below:













You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places:











Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below:













GA/DO