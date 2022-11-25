Keta Port not substantially completed as you claim – KIPC to Ofori-Atta

The only structure at the area demarcated for the Keta Port project

The Keta Investment Promotion Centre (KIPC) has refuted claims by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta that the Keta Port project has seen some progress.

Ofori Atta during the presentation of the 2023 budget, on Thursday, November 24, said “Mr. Speaker, substantial progress has been made in the development of 12 coastal fish landing sites and 2 fishing ports along the coast of Ghana namely, Axim and Dixcove in the Western Region, Moree, Mfantsiman, Ekumfi, Mumford, Winneba, Senya Beraku, Gomoa Feteh and Elmina, in the Central Region, Teshie, Osu and James Town in the Greater Accra Regions and Keta in the Volta Region”.



Reacting to this, the KIPC said the minister’s remark on the Keta Port is a lie and appears to be a political ridicule.



“We wish to say it without mincing words that the statement is far from reality. At best, the Minister was economical with the truth; There is nothing by way of development ongoing at the supposed site.



“The only landmark at the site is a notice board and a container office building showcasing the site. The notice board has shown everyone in Ghana by now the proposed location of the Keta Port; let’s see the Keta Port now.



“I beg your pardon, the statement of the Minister and for that matter, the government appears to be making fun or political mockery of the Keta Port Project,” parts of a statement issued by KIA read.

The centre urged the government to take the completion of the port seriously because of its economic importance to the people of Keta and other surrounding communities.



“Aside from the strategic economic impact of the port, we expect the development of the Keta Port to provide a sustainable solution to the perennial flooding that hits the southern part of Volta, specifically, Keta Anlo and Ketu South,” it added.



Read the full statement by the KIPC below:







Watch the second part of Elvis Afriyie Ankrah's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:









Also watch the nomination for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition below:







IB/BOG