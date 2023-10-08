Keta residents to benefit from free ear screening exercise

A child getting screened

Source: Leo Nelson, Contributor

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Keta Constituency, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey is set to undertake a free ear screening exercise in some selected schools and communities within the Keta Constituency.

The MP disclosed this in a press release issued on Tuesday, October 3.



The exercise, scheduled to commence on Monday, October 9, and end on Friday, October 13, is in collaboration with the Keta Municipal Assembly, the Municipal Hospital, the Health Directorate, the Ghana Health Service (GHS), and the Center for Hearing and Speeches Services unit of the University of Education (UEW) Winneba.

A team of experts led by Prof. Yao Nyadu Offei and Mr Emmanuel K. Acheampong will supervise the exercise with identified cases treated on the Audiology Mobile Van from the center on the scheduled days.



The MP called on residents of the selected communities and schools to avail themselves of the exercise and to support and collaborate with the team for a successful exercise.