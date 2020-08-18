Regional News

Keta stays awake to receive Mahama

Residents of Keta were estatic about Mahama's arrival

Hundreds of Keta residents stayed deep into the night to welcome Mr John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The former President was expected to meet the people around 1700 hours but was delayed for about five hours, getting to the Municipality about 2200 hours.



However, he still met a thrilled and charged crowd eagerly waiting to receive him into the Municipality.



The meeting at Keta ended the first of a four-day tour of the region by the former President.



He would visit the 18 constituencies in the Volta Region to solicit the support and vote of the people for the NDC.



The NDC leader commended the people for their patience and show of love.



He said the delay was due to unintended stops throughout the tour of North, Central and South Tongu constituencies, and the Anlo constituency.

He expressed gratitude to the people for participating in the voter registration exercise and urged them to vote for the NDC.



Mr Mahama said the NDC would run an inclusive government to bring Ghanaians together.



He said the NPP government had failed to deliver on its promises and must be rejected at the polls on December 7 to pave the way for the NDC to implement its development agenda.



Mr Mahama said his track record as a President was there for all to see.



He said while the NDC government borrowed less money than the Akufo-Addo-led administration, it undertook infrastructure development, including roads, hospitals, schools, and markets.



He said despite the huge loans taken, the current government could not boast of such developments.

