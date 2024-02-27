Ketu North Municipal Assembly trains staff

Participants of the training

Source: Yanick Noah Agboado, Contributor

As part of efforts to improve and sharpen the competencies of the Administrative staff of the Ketu North Municipal Assembly, the Unit has instituted an Administrative Training Week for its staff.

The training is scheduled to be organized at the beginning of every year to prepare the administrative staff of the assembly to meet their performance targets for the year and to position them to effectively contribute to the vision of the Ketu North Municipal Assembly.



The maiden edition of the training session which was held from February 5 to 9, 2024, was attended by senior officers, heads of departments, and units of the Assembly and they served as the resource speakers for the training.



The Acting Head of the Central Administration Unit, Yanick Noah Agboado, indicated that to give a broader perspective to the participants on the works of the Metropolitan/Municipal District Assemblies in Ghana, they were taken through training areas ranging from MMDAs plan preparation process, budget preparation process, and financial management.



Specifically, the participants benefited from the following:



Building a harmonious workforce: the role of subordinate staff

Speech and address writing



MMDAs budget preparation process



The role of the central administration Unit in MMDAs budget preparation.



MMDAs Plan Preparation Process.



Achieving SDGs role of the Central Administration Unit.

Public Procurement Management Process in MMDAs.



Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663).



Project Monitoring & Evaluation in MMDAs.



Contract Administration Process in MMDAs



Public Financial Management Act 921 of 2016.

MMDAs Expenditure Process and Accountability.



Building permit acquisition in MMDAs.



The training session was climaxed with an award ceremony where twenty-five (25)



participants and eight (8) resource speakers were awarded with certificates.



Speaking at the closing ceremony, the Municipal Coordinating Director, Jasper Adenyo urged participants to put the knowledge acquired to use since it will aid in improving their performance and the system of the Assembly.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Anthony Avorgbedor in addressing the participants



indicated that the vision of the Ketu North Municipal Assembly is to improve the people through good governance, and quality service delivery.



He urged the participants to use the knowledge gained to facilitate the realization of the assembly's vision and make it a reference point for other assemblies in the country.



Present at the events were heads of Departments and units including, James Atikpo (Head of the Physical Planning Department), Moses Ashmond (Head of Works), Edem Lekketty (Municipal Finance Department), Francis Hornugah (Head of Procurement), Noah Tali (Head of Budget Unit), and Yanick Noah Agboado (Ag. Head



of Central Administration Unit).