Ketu North: NPP parliamentary candidate to support 800 youth to acquire artisanal skills

NPP parliamentary candidate for Ketu North, Enoch Amegbletor

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

Youth in the Ketu North Constituency of the Volta Region are to benefit from an artisanal skills acquisition programme.

The programme is designed to be fully sponsored by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the constituency, Enoch Amegbletor.



According to him, registration for the training is underway, after which applicants will receive the training.



Enoch Amegbletor said this in Dzodze during his Easter tour of all the 38 electoral areas in the constituency.



He said, "I am committed to supporting constituents in gaining competence in various trades. The importance of skill acquisition is for both personal and national development."

The training is open to all constituents, regardless of political background, gender, or educational qualifications.



"Interested individuals are encouraged to submit their names through the NPP Electoral Area coordinators. It's important to note that this opportunity is open to all constituents, regardless of their political affiliations," he added.



The areas of interest include carpentry, electrical work, glazing, welding, and fabrication, all of which will be provided free of charge.



The parliamentary candidate urged the constituents to participate in the training in order to acquire skills.