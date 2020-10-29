Ketu South Assembly ready to work with Shippers' Authority to facilitate trade - MCE

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Keta Municipal Assembly, Elliot Edem Agbenorwu

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Keta Municipal Assembly, Mr. Elliot Edem Agbenorwu has assured the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) of his readiness to enhance trade in the area.

He said his office would liaise with the GSA’s Shipper Complaint and Support Unit at the Aflao Border to address all sorts of trade impediments.



Mr. Agbenorwu made the pledge when the Tema Branch Manager of the GSA, Mrs. Monica Josiah led a team to his office, as part of a four-day visit to the Volta Region.



Mrs. Josiah used the occasion to express the Authority's gratitude to the Assembly for constructing a police post at the border.

She said the police post will help address pilfering and harassment concerns of shippers who trade between Ghana and Togo.



The Tema Branch Manager, who has oversight responsibility for the Volta Region, stressed the need for stakeholder collaboration to expedite the growth of businesses for socio-economic development.