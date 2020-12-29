Ketu South MCE awarded for impacting society

Ketu South MCE, Elliot Edem Agbenorwu

Mr Elliot Edem Agbenorwu, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ketu South has been awarded for his roles in the positive transformation of communities in the Klikor Traditional Area.

He was awarded along with three others namely Torgbui Addo VIII, Paramount Chief of Klikor Traditional Area, Rev Rtd Samuel Necku of Wisdom Children School, and Rev Apostle Lena Akotey Seddoh, the first to plant a church in Klikor, one of the three Traditional Areas in Ketu South.



The award ceremony took place on Sunday at the annual thanksgiving service of the Klikor Local Council of Churches themed “Let All Voices Publish His Wondrous Works through Thanksgiving” meant to thank God for His year-long protection and prevailing peace in the area.



The awards dubbed “Societal Transformer Awards 2020” was to recognise the strides of excellence of the awardees in their respective positions of leadership to impact society positively.

Torgbui Addo was grateful to the Chairman and the executives of the Council for the recognition and promised to do his best to ensure citizens of the Traditional Area lived in peace throughout his reign.



Mr Agbenorwu, the MCE expressed his amazement for the award as well as mentions being made of his works including helping to solve the water problem in the Klikor area assuring, the award was going to motivate him to do his best in seeing to the needs of the people.



“It’s surprising to me that I have been identified and awarded for my good works especially because our society is sharply divided on political lines and this place has been an NDC stronghold. It’s a lesson to all of us that whatever we do, someone is watching whether good or bad. I’m very grateful and I assure you that this award will ginger me to do more for society.”