Ketu South MCE justifies heavy security presence

The Municipal Chief Executive of Ketu South, Elliot Edem Agbenorwu, has acknowledged the presence of military officers in the municipality, indicating their services were deliberately sought by the Ketu South Municipal Assembly in order to help fight Covid-19.

He said the Assembly gathered intelligence that a number of people, with the aid of indigenes, used unapproved routes to enter the country despite the closure of borders.



These “illegal travelers”, he stressed, have been the cause of the growing spread of coronavirus in the municipality.



The presence of the security officers, some having mounted tents and others in a sortie, has been a source of concern for some residents.



As a border town, Aflao, the municipal capital, has been used to the presence of officers of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).



But the presence of the military and operatives of the National Security Council has got many wondering what could be happening.

In a statement issued to clarify this, Mr Agbenorwu noted: “They are here to also help police our porous borders and numerous unapproved routes against foreigners who still find way to pass to and fro from infecting our cherished people with Covid-19.”



He expressed worry how the Assembly has spent thousands of Ghana Cedis not only to treat Covid-19 patients but also quarantine persons suspected to suffer the viral disease to no avail.



“It’s unsustainable to continue to do so solely as a municipality even in this Covid era. External support has been sought and we have it. Thanks to the National Security Council.”



The first pictures of the presence of the armed officers were posted by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirant in the Ketu South Constituency, Abla Dzifa Gomashie.

