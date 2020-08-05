Regional News

Key suspect in Kafaba 90-year-old woman lynching arrested

Shirina Mohammed

Shirina Mohammed alias Hajia Filipino, aged 40, the alleged soothsayer linked to the killing of Madam Akua Denteh has been arrested and currently under interrogation at the Savannah Regional Police Headquarters in Damongo.

The suspect is said to have pronounced the 90-year-old Madam Akua Denteh as a witch and allegedly ordered the lynching of the woman.



Madam Mohammed Sherina was arrested at her hideout in Yeji in the Bono East Region.



Police from the Salaga Divisional Command and officers from the Criminal Investigations (CID) department transported the suspect in handcuffs to Damongo and handed her over to the Savannah Regional Police Command in Damongo.



She will be arraigned before the Bole Magistrate Court today on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

Earlier Latifah Bumaye, and five other suspects were arrested and arraigned before the Bole District Magistrate and remanded in Police custody.



Meanwhile, the Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa (I) has commended the security agencies for the arrest made so far and pleaded with the people of the Savannah Region to make the killing of the late Akua Denteh the first and the last since the newly created region can only develop through peace and not killings.



Speaking to Nkilgi FM, the Registrar of the Gonja Traditional Council who spoke on behalf of the Yagbonwura further commended the media in the Savannah Region and urges them to continue to work for peace.

