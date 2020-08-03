General News

Key suspect in the lynching of a 90-year-old woman to be arraigned today

File photo

One of the key suspects who participated in the lynching and murder of 90-year-old Akua Dentah at Kafaba in the Savannah Region, will be arraigned before a court today following her arrest last week.

The key suspect who has been identified as Latifa Bumaye was arrested last week at Kejewul Bator, a fishing town along the Volta Lake.



Latifa Bumaye was seen in the viral video on Social Media hitting the deceased after a soothsayer accused her of being a witch.



Confirming her arrest to Citinews, Savannah Regional Police Commander, DCOP Enoch Adutwum Bediako said “she was arrested on Monday at Kejewu, a small community along the Volta Lake. All she keeps saying is that she doesn’t know what was happening to her. Our investigations are still ongoing but we will put her before the court today to seek remand as investigations continue. She has not been able to tell us where the priestess (another suspect) is.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police had already arrested 5 persons suspected to have taken part in the lynching of the 90-year-old woman.



This comes after the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, dispatched homicide experts from the National Police headquarters to the Savannah region, to help search for the murderers of Madam Akua Denteh.



The suspects have been handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Savannah Regional Police Command at Damongo and are expected to be arraigned before the court.

