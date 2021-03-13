Keymama honoured in USA for her outstanding contribution to the African community

Catherine Cudjoe, Recreational therapist and philanthropist

Source: MET TV, Contributor

Recreational therapist and philanthropist, Catherine Cudjoe affectionately called Keymama has been honoured by the President of Borough of Brooklyn City of New York for her outstanding contribution to the Ghanaian and African community.

In a citation signed by the president of Borough of Brooklyn, Eric L. Adams on March 6, stated that “whereas it is time-honoured tradition to join in the commemorating important milestone on the lives of the members of the many diverse ethnic groups that live and work in our great Borough; and Brooklyn.”



The statement added that “Whereas, all of Brooklyn join today to with distinguished guest, family, friends and supporters to celebrate Ghana for gaining full independence on March 6, 1957, signifying its birth as a nation, and commemorating Ghana’s independence from the United Kingdom.”



It further added that “And today to acknowledge and honour Catherine Cudjoe for the outstanding contribution she has made in the community and beyond. On behalf of all Brooklynite, I salute Catherine Cudjoe” it said.

Keymama has been instrumental in the activities of the National Ghana Parade Council, African Diaspora Parade Council, and Ga Dangbe Council of New York among others.



Catherine Cudjoe is also the founder of Keymama Foundation which is a result-driven humanitarian services organization established with the professional intent of providing quality, measurable and reliable support to deprived communities, libraries in bad shape, needy children, physically challenged persons, widows, single parents, and juvenile detention and prison inmates in Ghana and beyond.

