Kia truck loaded with yam falls off ferry into river

A Kia track loaded with yam has reportedly fallen off from a ferry into a river and gone missing at Dambai in the Oti Region.

A student journalist, Solomon Kwame Kanaluwe, who was travelling from Accra to Salaga and witnessed the accident reported team led by fishermen had started a search operation for the Kia and its content.



The accident is said to have occurred on Tuesday around 3:00pm when the Accra-bound truck moved onto the ferry to cross the river. Brother of the owner of the truck, Kisawu, told 3news.com the passengers and the truck were all on board the ferry when the truck fell inside the river.



He blamed the accident on the poor state of ferry and called on the government to intervene to fix it for them.

According to him, the police have since been informed and a rescue team which they hired is still trying to salvage some of the yam.



He however said the truck has not been found as yet.



