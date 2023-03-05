Kick-off for Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko postponed to 4:00 pm

Logo for the 2023 President's Cup

The Kickoff of the Ghana Premier League Super Clash between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko has been postponed from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

The matchday 20 fixture in the ongoing Ghana Premier League will also be used to honour Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the 2023 President's Cup.



Guinea Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo will join President Akufo-Addo as the Special Guest of Honour for the biggest game on the calendar of Ghana football.



"Kick-off has been postponed to 4:00 pm as against the original 3:00 pm, Organizers just informed us."



"We, therefore, entreat our fans to bare with the inconvenience and support us to victory," Asante Kotoko shared on their Twitter page.