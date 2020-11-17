KickNanaout: Social media reacts to Martin Amidu's resignation

Various social media platforms, particularly micro-blogging site Twitter, has been set ablaze after the news of Martin Amidu’s resignation as the Special Prosecutor in Ghana hit the platform.
Mr. Martin Amidu, in a release, addressed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Ghanaians, announced his resignation from the office of the Special Prosecutor on Monday, November 16, 2020, citing the death of former President, Jerry John Rawlings, and interference in his works.
“I again asserted that I was not going to bargain over the independence of my functions as the Special Prosecutor. I refused to take a copy of the alleged comments from the Minister of Finance you offered me as that would have compromised my independence as the Special Prosecutor,” Part of Martin Amidu’s statement read.
Though some Ghanaians are shocked about Martin Amidu’s resignation, others are of the view that the special prosecutor should have resigned a long time ago.
But to some, Martin Amidu’s resignation confirms Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo’s statement that "Once you fight corruption, corruption will fight you back and it will fight you in any way that it can, justifiably or unjustifiably."
GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions on Twitter in the post below:
When the AG, Daniel Domelevo tried fighting the Snr Minister Osafo Marfo, he was pushed to go on leave.
Now when Oga Martin Amidu, the SP also tried fighting Ken Ofori Atta, he has been pushed to resign.
Touch not my anointed!
Agyapa Royals won. Corruption won. Sad. #JoySMS pic.twitter.com/SJ2rCnDIgE— Ray Wilson Enyeminko (@EnyeminkoRay) November 17, 2020
The Agyapa royals are untouchable, Martin Amidu went to touch them and he was forced to resign. Same happened to Domelevo, he went to touch the Snr Minister and he was pushed to go on leave. Touch not my anointed. Corruption won. Sad day for Ghana.#JoySMS https://t.co/5cEsydezWS— Ray Wilson Enyeminko (@EnyeminkoRay) November 17, 2020
The NDC when Martin Amidu returns to their party ????????????????????????????????????????????????????#JoySMS pic.twitter.com/kcdsCEMKDU— Isaac-Leslie Osei (@leslie__isaac) November 17, 2020
Could Mr Martin Amidu have stayed on and worked effectively despite what he complained about in his resignation letter? #GHToday— Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) November 17, 2020
Martin Amidu and Domelevo to organize a Press Conference? Chaiiiii
Domelevo touched Osafo Marfo and he is out.
Martin Amidu touched Agyapa and he is OUT too.
Don’t touch his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/k154ffHfDD— Yayra Koku (@YayraKoku) November 17, 2020
We need to commend the President for SP Martin Amidu's resignation. NPP Intellectual caucus (Zombies) pic.twitter.com/oVMzGcwiIc— Peter Doe Jnr ???????? (@PeterDoeJnr1) November 17, 2020
The death of Chairman Rawlings and Martin Amidu saga has really let off the scandal at the FDA— Austine (@obiMpenaAustine) November 17, 2020
Their legal advisor caught negotiating for bribes and they’ve sought an injunction to stop Joy News from airing the documentary on TV
"Being a rasterman in a comfortable ghetto is better than been a slave at the Queens palace."— Isaac-Leslie Osei (@leslie__isaac) November 17, 2020
?
This is where Martin Amidu drew his inspiration to resign from.#JoySMS #JoyNews pic.twitter.com/S38nuM9Prn
Corruption is their Manifesto.@NPP_GH you do all. No wonder, you're ? 1 on the ballot paper.#NanaAddoIsCorrupt ?????????????? pic.twitter.com/squFpgmHr5— Abena Nsia Nyarko ???????????????? (@NsiaAvena) November 17, 2020
Packaging!— Edem Agbana ???????? (@edemagbana) November 17, 2020
?@GabbyDarko? and his ilk who are the direct beneficiaries of Akufo-Addo’s corrupt machinery packaged him as the Leader Ghana needs. Time is exposing them. #AgyapaRoyalThieves #NanaAddoIsCorrupt #4More2StealMore pic.twitter.com/xLHuij4GiS
But for the vigilance of the minority in parliament, Hawa Koomson would have used 800K cedis to construct a website. #NanaAddoIsCorrupt pic.twitter.com/7gs906zSWS— Aga Pe???????? (@Kwakurafiki1) November 17, 2020
The two CORRUPTION kingpins.#NanaAddoIsCorrupt ?????????????????? pic.twitter.com/vMfqgRcwBW— Abena Nsia Nyarko ???????????????? (@NsiaAvena) November 17, 2020
Go and stand in front of Martin Amidu's house and shout, Nana Addo is incorruptible. If he didn't unleash his dogs on you call me a Liar. #NanaAddoIsCorrupt pic.twitter.com/vYivtoaEEt— Peter Doe Jnr ???????? (@PeterDoeJnr1) November 17, 2020
Martin Amidu's appointment was not to fight corruption but to witch-hunt former political appointees.#NanaAddoIsCorrupt pic.twitter.com/pW2B9mCQDj— #YABRASO-TAIN MP (@Ruffcoins5) November 17, 2020
Breaking news— #NanaAddoIsCorrupt #iTrustJM (@marcusadampah) November 17, 2020
We are not yet done with Agyapa scandal leading to Martin Amidu's resignation and another SCANDAL has dropped involving Cocobod CEO and his son. #NanaAddoIsCorrupt #4MoreToStealMore pic.twitter.com/aNB9xE4eBa
Mr. Domelevo probes Osafo Marfo due to shady Kroll & Associate deal & he was sacked.— Abena Nsia Nyarko ???????????????? (@NsiaAvena) November 17, 2020
Mr. Amidu Esq probes scandalous Agyapa deal: his life is threatened & he has resigned. If you think @NAkufoAddo meant well for Ghana, then, you're under a spell perhaps.#NanaAddoIsCorrupt?????????? pic.twitter.com/GwBJ8glnwo
Prophet John Ndebugre, this man saw it and say it and it has come to pass #NanaAddoIsCorrupt pic.twitter.com/pSpPk7zMcC— Michael Fianyo (@MichaelFianyo1) November 17, 2020
Nana Addo’s system is working. One minute biaaa corruption scandal naaamu. S3 mmr3 wey kor hw3 Charles Bissue kop3 excavator baako awieaaaaa #NanaAddoIsCorrupt pic.twitter.com/GmkUzT2AfQ— RIP Rawlings ???????? (@MKAgyemang) November 17, 2020
