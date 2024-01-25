Kikam-Asemko concerned tertiary students present scholarships to needy but brilliant pupils

A group picture of Kikam-Asemko students and the basic pupils who were awarded scholarships

Source: Daniel Kaku

In line with the KACGTS core mandate to annually support two deserving yet economically challenged students from the local public schools, the association on Thursday, awarded a scholarship package worth GH₵1,400.00 to two needy but brilliant final-year junior high school students of the two public schools at Kikam.

This is the 5th edition since the association was established.



Each beneficiary student received an amount of Seven hundred Ghana Cedis (GH₵ 700.00).



The beneficiary students are; Cecilia Mensah Ballah and Ameh Ave Allevile, from Methodist JHS and SDA JHS, respectively.



The package captures their Basic Education Certificate Examination (B.E.C.E) registration fee, online photography for registration, mock examination fees, extra classes, exam coaching, result checker, school placement voucher, transportation cost to the exam hall, and school Lascote.

In their commitment to fostering academic excellence, the association again provided educational materials (textbooks) like English, Mathematics, Science, and Social Studies to significantly contribute to enhancing their academic performance.



These textbooks remain the property of KACGTS and shall be transferred annually from each batch of scholars. A budget worth an amount of GH₵1,200.00 (GH₵600.00 each) was allocated for the textbooks.



The package was presented by Isaac Ackon (Patron), Dominic Asamoah (President), Dennis Somiah (Public Relations Officer), and Stephen Koasi Koame.



The executives encouraged the students to study hard to become responsible leaders in the future to help the community develop.

Isaac Ackon said that the association, together with its stakeholders, was ready to help academically exceptional schoolchildren with scholarships or bursary packages to pursue higher education.



He entreated the students to be studious, respectful, and submissive to not only their parents but also the elders in the community.



He then admonished them to follow in the footsteps of the members of the association who were making the community proud in all spheres of life.



Stephen Koasi Koame shared his personal experience with the students on how he managed to get an aggregate 11 at the B.E.C.E and challenged them that they could also make it provided they study harder.

He promised the students an amount of money would be given to the student who managed to break his record.



Dominic Asamoah encouraged and challenged the students that irrespective of their background they could still turn their constraints into fortunes but they only have to realize that their destiny lies in their own hands.



“By having a positive and transformed mindset can the students succeed at the BECE and in life”, Dennis Somiah commented.



Receiving the scholarship package, both beneficiaries expressed their profound gratitude to the association for the kind gesture.

KACGTS representatives took the opportunity and appeal to other benevolent in and outside the community to come to the aid of the needy but brilliant students in the area to help them climb the academic ladder.



Special appreciation was extended to their esteemed sponsors whose generous contributions played a pivotal role in bringing this project to fruition.



"We express our gratitude to the following individuals: Isaac Ackon (Patron), Dominic Asamoah (President), Enock Kaku Amosah (Financial Secretary), Dennis Somiah (PRO), Hannah Kanra Ackon, Joseph Armachie, Emmanuel Mensah (Ebut), Kwaw Ackah, Diana Bervel, Grace Jibong, Margaret Opoku Mensah, Philip Yankey, Mercy Arizie, Derick Minnah, Diana Kwofie, Stephen Koasi Koame, and Abintu Jibong”.



We sincerely thank them and ask God's blessing for them for their significant support, dedication, and commitment to making this project a reality", the executives of the association said.