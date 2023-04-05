Kikpande chief suspended from holding himself as chief over the death of Mujipe chief

The Gonja traditional council

The Paramount Chief of Kikpande in the Kpembe Traditional Area in the East 2Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region, Kikpandewura Kanyiti I, has been suspended indefinitely from holding himself out as chief of Kikpande.

He has also been prohibited by the Kikpandewura from performing any function that relates to the customs and traditions of the Gonja kingdom.



According to citinewsroom.com, the decision was taken by the Gonja traditional council on April 4 after the Mujipewura, Abdul-Rahman Bore, was killed on disputed land on March 30 by an unknown assailant.



The decision was contained in a letter signed by two chiefs who sat in on the meeting at the Jakpa’s Palace in Damongo with some 18 paramount chiefs and sub-chiefs in attendance.

The letter also directed the Kpembewura Banbange Ndefoso IV, paramount chief of Kpembe traditional area, to be the caretaker chief of Kikpande traditional area until further notice.



“This decision has become necessary following the alleged involvement of the Kikpandewura Kanyiti I in the murder of Mujipewura Abdul-Rahaman Bore. Any official dealings with Kikpandewura Kanyiti I from the date of this letter is null and void,” the traditional council added in the letter.



YNA/BOG