‘Killer’ illegal miner turns himself in to Police with his lawyer

The culprit surrendered himself to the Akwatia police File photo

The suspect who allegedly struck the head of a fellow illegal miner with a stone to death has turned himself into the police.

The suspect – Kwadwo Awuah alias Otoyo, 41 – in the company of his Counsel Benard Donkor Owiredu on Thursday, January 7, 2020, at about 4:30 pm surrendered himself to the Akwatia police.



He was arrested and put in Police custody to be arraigned before the court today. Meanwhile, the Kade District Court presided over by His Lordship Emmanuel K. Boadu on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, remanded Kwadwo Owusu, one of the suspects under the provisional charge of murder to reappear on January 21, 2021.



Background



On January 3, 2021, two miners Desmond Anokye Frimpong, 27, and Gyekye Matthew, 33, now deceased were attacked by a group of three young men believed to be rival illegal miners who accused them of mining on their land.

They ordered the victims to surrender their gold to them which they resisted.



During the fight, Kojo Owusu allegedly hit the head of Gyekye Matthew with a stone which sent him to the ground unconscious. He was rushed to St. Dominic Hospital in Akwatia but passed on.



The other victim – Anokye Frimpong – managed to escape but with injuries in the palm and belly.



He lodged complaint at the Police Station which led to the arrest of suspect Kojo Owusu, 44, but his accomplices- Kwadwo Awuah and other identified only as Cash went into hiding.