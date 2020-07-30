General News

Killing of 90-year-old should end attacks on women - Gender Minister

Cynthia Morrison, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection

The killing of a 90-year-old woman at Kafaba in the East Gonja Municipality should be the end to barbaric and horrific attacks on women in the country - Madam Cynthia Morrison, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection has said.

The Minister, who said this when she met the family of the deceased at their home at Salaga on Thursday, noted "We are using the death of your mother as a change to end all these horrific things against women in the country."



Madam Akua Mariama Denteh, 90 year-old, was on Thursday, July 23, beaten to death at Kafaba by some residents and a spiritualist, who accused her of witchcraft and being behind certain strange happenings in the area including limiting the progress of the town.



The spiritualist was brought to the town by some youth of the area to fish out all witches in the area, who were working against the progress of the town.



The spiritualist mentioned Madam Denteh as a witch, which she denied but her denial was not accepted and she was subjected to beatings.



The incident was captured on video, which had since gone viral on social media. The deceased had since been buried.

So far, the Police have arrested Yenufunu Yahaya Seidu (V), a Chief at Kafaba, who had been granted bail, and five others in connection with the incident.



The incident had attracted condemnation from civil society organisations, some politicians including President Akufo-Addo, as well as gender and human rights activists across the country.



Madam Morrison, who was accompanied by the Savannah Regional Minister, described the incident as sad and barbaric saying "Through her death, things will change."



She said old age was a blessing from God, and old people should be respected but not abused.



She presented five bags of rice, two gallons of cooking oil, cartons of bottled water, bags of maize, and an undisclosed amount of money to the bereaved family to support the funeral activities.

She later visited Kafaba, where the incident happened and met the chief and elders of the town, and reiterated her call to end such incidents.



She emphasised that all those behind the incident would be dealt with according to law and urged the perpetrators to surrender to the law enforcement agencies.



Mr Vincent Issifu Bukari, who spoke on behalf of the bereaved family, said the family was in grief, adding "This is a good opportunity for women to be totally liberated."



Yenufunu Yahaya Seidu (V), a Chief at Kafaba appealed for a police station in the area to help ensure law and order.

