Killings: Ghana not becoming a failed state – IPEG

The Institute of Peace and Governance (IPEG) has noted Ghana is not becoming a failed state in spite of the recent killings of some important personalities.

On Saturday October 10 a Former Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier-General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah (rtd) noted that the oil-producing West African state is failing due to the indiscipline among some of the people living in the country.



He blamed this development on politicians who, he says, have prevented the laws from working against offenders who belong to their political parties.



Contributing to discussion on the killing of the Mfantseman Member of Parliament, Ekow Kwansah Hayford, and other murder-related issues in the country on The Key Points programme on TV3 Brigadier-General (rtd) Nunoo-Mensah said until the law is made to bite offenders without fear or favour the indiscipline is likely to persist.



“Ghana is gradually becoming a failed stated. The laws are not being allowed to work. People drive anyhow, that is indiscipline, people are selling on the streets you can’t drive. Unfortunately, we are mixing law with politics,” he said.



But a statement responding to this assertion, the IPEG said “The country may be experiencing some security challenges at this point, very symptomatic of most countries going through such a phase but this does not mean Ghana has assumed the dimension of being labelled as “becoming a failed state”.

“Notably in recent times, there has been an upsurge in insurgent behaviour by a secessionist group, there has been the gruesome murder of a sitting MP by armed robbers along with the concomitant increase in unresolved murders, there has been a rise in disgruntlement and discontent in society resulting from various factors such as COVID 19, floods etc. as well as a growing level of security related challenges associated with the impending elections in December.



“In the midst of all these security challenges, the interception and seizure of 436 pistols and 26 packs of ammunition of 50 pieces each per pack at the Tema Port by the security agencies on October 9, 2020 raises further the legitimate perception of insecurity in the country by citizens. Although we commend the security agencies for their vigilance, IPEG notes that this act further heightens a valid fear that a number of such imported ammunitions may have nicodem0usly slipped into the country in readiness for use in a disputed election. Notwithstanding this, it would be devastatingly misleading to describe the state at this point as “becoming a failed state”.



“In order to reduce the consequent negative perception of insecurity in the country at this time, IPEG wishes to recommend to the Government: To handle the matter regarding the seizure of the arms in Tema in an open and transparent manner and to deal expeditiously with all those found culpable. This includes ensuring that regular information flows to the Ghanaian public in regard to matters bordering on security in order to discourage rumour mongering.



“To urge the security agencies to intensify their vigilance at all ports of entry in order to halt the likely illegal importations of small arms and light weapons into the country for plausible purposes of destabilising the security of the country.



“To focus attention on the various legitimate state security apparatus by supporting them to improve their level of capacity to perform their mandated roles.”