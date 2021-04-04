Kindness can change a bad situation to good one - Madam Acheampong

They presented items worth over GHS 50,000 to members of the communities at separate ceremonies.

Mrs Abigail Abena Acheampong, Founder of Friends of Humanity Foundation, an Accra-based not-for-profit entity at the weekend said an act of kindness could change the life of someone for the better forever.

She said the poor and the vulnerable could be empowered to lead a meaningful life and therefore appealed to those who were blessed by God to extend a hand of kindness to them.



Mrs Acheampong made the appeal when she led members of the Foundation to spend Holy Saturday with members of three deprived communities in the Adaklu District of the Volta Region.



The communities are; Adaklu Zanukorfe, Adaklu Davanya and Adaklu Wudede.



They presented items worth over GHS 50,000 to members of the communities at separate ceremonies.



The items included; used clothing and footwear, rice, cooking oil, tin fish, cooking oil and hygiene items.



Mrs Acheampong said Jesus Christ showed humanity love when he sacrificed His comfort for the redemption of man from bondage adding "let us also reciprocate that gesture to redeem somebody from the bondage of poverty."

She said there were plans to expand to include training such people to enable them earn their own living and appealed for financial and logistics support to enable them reach more deprived areas.



Mr. Samuel Boakye-Marfo, a member of the group observed that people were deprived of quality education and healthcare, water and electricity and appealed to individuals and organisations to partner the government to provide those amenities.



He said eradication of poverty should be a shared responsibility as the government could not do it alone.



Mrs Susan Akortia, Adaklu District Director of Department of Social Welfare on behalf of the beneficiary communities thanked the delegation for their kind gesture and appealed to like-minded organizations and individuals for support.



The members of the communities reciprocated the gesture of the visitors by entertaining them with cultural dances.