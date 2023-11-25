King Solomon of our time: What late Berekumhene said about Otumfuo

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the lateDaasebre Dr. Amankona Diawuo

In a recently surfaced video, the late Paramount Chief of the Berekum Traditional Area, Daasebre Dr. Amankona Diawuo, has been captured expressing admiration for the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and commending his role in fostering peace and resolving chieftaincy disputes across the nation.

Daasebre Dr. Amankona Diawuo highlighted what he referred to as the Asantehene's attributes of wisdom, humility and bravery as king.



He equated Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to the biblical King Solomon, attributing to him the ability to bring about harmony within the chieftaincy institution.



The late Paramount Chief recounted a period when Otumfuo Osei Tutu II faced numerous chieftaincy disputes in Manhyia.



However, he lauded the Asantehene's ability to settle these disputes, earning him the "King Solomon" title.



"I am the Berekummanhene, and the work that God gave me is that of a doctor. I am a surgical specialist who studied in Germany. Upon my return to Ghana, I developed a deep love for Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

“That was the time he had ascended to the throne, and everyone used to call him King Solomon. Upon my investigation, I also concluded that he deserved to be called King Solomon because the wisdom that God gave King Solomon, he possesses the same.



"And because of such wisdom, humility, and bravery, he was able to contribute significantly to the chieftaincy institution in the country. During those times, there were numerous chieftaincy disputes in Manhyia, but he settled all those disputes, earning him the well-deserved title of King Solomon,” he said.



The Berekummanhene shared his personal experience of encountering chieftaincy disputes during his own enstoolment.



According to him, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II played a role in resolving these disputes.



"Later on, I was also enstooled as the Berekummanhene, and my ascent to the throne wasn't that easy. There were also disputes. The Berekum seat is from Asante Asokore, and I cannot deny talking about what Otumfuo has done.

“All I ask is that my God grants him a long life with good health and extends his wisdom. He is the kind of person who has a deep love for many people,” he added.



