King of Dagbon Yaa Naa congratulates Amin Adam on his appointment as finance minister

Overlord of Dagbon N-dan Yaa Naa Abubakari II

The Overlord of Dagbon N-dan Yaa Naa Abubakari II, has extended his congratulatory message to the newly-appointed Minister of Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam.

“The Gbewaa Palace wishes to extend His Royal Majesty’s, Ndan Yaa-Naa Abukari Il profound congratulations to you for your appointment as the Minister of Finance for our beloved nation, Ghana,” the king said in a statement.



The Lion King, through his Secretary in a statement, indicated that his appointment as finance minister is a symbol of hope for Ghana’s economic prosperity.



“Your ascension to this pivotal role is not only a testament to your dedication and exemplary leadership but also a candle of hope for our nation’s economic prosperity,” the statement added.



The King of Dagbon expressed his confidence in the minister, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Karaga constituency in the Northern Region.



“Your track record of commitment to public service and your profound understanding of fiscal matters inspire confidence in your ability to navigate the complexities of our nation’s finances with wisdom and integrity,” he added.



He further stated that “As you embark on this noble journey, know that you carry with you the hopes and aspirations of the Ghanaian populace. We trust in your vision to foster sustainable economic growth, promote equitable development, and ensure financial stability for all citizens.

“May your tenure be marked by bold initiatives, prudent stewardship, and inclusive policies that uplift every corner of our society."



He thus assured the minister of his full support to enable him to excel in his new role.



“Your appointment symbolizes a new chapter in our nation’s economic narrative, and we stand united in support of your endeavours.



“In the rich of our cultural heritage, you now hold a position of profound responsibility, akin to the custodian of our collective prosperity. As you discharge your duties with diligence and foresight, may you find strength in the wisdom of our ancestors and guidance in the aspirations of future generations”, he added.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, through his first ministerial reshuffle reassigned Dr. Mohammed Amin Anta to the Ministry of Finance.



The Karaga lawmaker before his elevation was the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance.