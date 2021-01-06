Kingdom Loyalists Movement unhappy with government’s decision to reopen schools

Prophet Oberempong CP is the president of the group

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Non-denominational Christian group, the Kingdom Loyalists Movement (KLM) is expressing reservations over the impending reopening of schools across the country announced by President Akufo-Addo last Sunday.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday, January 03, 2021, announced the return of pupils and students to school, months after schools closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic last March although concerns they might become breeding grounds for the second wave of cases have come up.



The President however announced an update on measures being adopted by the government to curb the spread of the pandemic.



But describing the decision as “unthinkable, dangerous, careless and risky,” the religious group said it received the announcement with anxiety and disbelief as the kids stood the risk of exposure to the pandemic.



The group made this known in a press statement dated Monday, January 4, 2021, and signed by its President, Prophet Oberempong CP, Spokesperson, Evangelist Emmanuel Abankwah, and General Secretary, Rev Nana Takyi Asiedu.



“The Kingdom Loyalists Movement (KLM) heard the government’s decision to reopen schools for the kindergarten and lower primary pupils with fear and surprise considering the vulnerability of these kids in the midst of the rising coronavirus pandemic.



Despite the government’s assurances of adequate safety measures for pupils, students, teaching and non-teaching staff, the group underscored what it called the risks associated with wearing nose masks over long periods especially to kids.



The KLM cites the country’s current coronavirus figures as ample proof that the virus is still around and the government must hence not risk the lives of the kids as they may not be in the position to take care of themselves.

“Currently Ghana’s coronavirus active cases stands at 905 with about 335 deaths which shows that we have not yet defeated the pandemic to carelessly risk the lives of our kids who are naturally vulnerable hence unable to take care of themselves.”



To the group, “it’s risky, careless, premature, and dangerous to the health of the kids” to reopen schools at this time and urged government to suspend the reopening of schools for kids at the kindergarten level to avoid casualties among them.



“The Kingdom Loyalists Movement (KLM) wants to entreat the government to reconsider its decision on the kids at the kindergarten level to avoid risking them and their families.”



From January 15, 2021, Kindergarten, Primary, and Junior High School students, in both private and public schools will return to the classrooms.



Senior High School students, except those in SHS 1, will return to school on January 18, 2021. All SHS 1 students will start classes on March 10, 2021.



Students in Universities and other tertiary institutions are to be in school from Saturday, January 9, 2021.



Find the full statement below:

