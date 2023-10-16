Kingmakers of Lenordje Apetetsi describe elevation of Asafoatse Oklebenor Tetteh Huadji VI to chieftaincy status as criminal

Kingmakers speaking to the press

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

The kingmakers of Lenordje Apetetsi of the Hiowe Division in the Shai Traditional Area of the Greater Accra Region have described the purported elevation of Asafoatse Oklebenor Tetteh Huadji VI to the status of a chief as criminal.

Asafoatse Oklebenor Tetteh Huadji's elevation and coronation on 21st September, 2023 from Asafoatse to Mantse of Apetetsi was supposedly carried out without the knowledge and consent of the Chief of Apetetsi, Nene Odoi Ansah Sordje IV.



Addressing a press conference at Dodowa, Nene Odoi Ansah Sordje IV, Divisional Chief of Hiowe read a petition signed by himself, the Djasehene Odoi Sasraku and S.K. Sordjie, secretary to the Hiowe Division and addressed to the registrar of the Shai Traditional Council, questioned the legitimacy of the installation.



According to Nene Odoi Ansah Sordje IV, by custom, there is only one recognized Chief of Apetetsi and no other person can assume that position other than Nene Odoi Ansah Sordje IV.

The family of Sordje, Dodowa, family of Sordje, Kordiabe, family of Huadje, and all Kingmakers of Lenordje Apetetsi within the Hiowe Division have therefore sounded a word of caution to Asafoatse Oklebenor Tetteh Huadji Vl to desist from carrying himself as Chief of Lenordje Apetetsi.



Asafoatse Narh Sordje ll noted strongly that, the conduct of Asafoatse Oklebenor Tetteh Huadji Vl is sacrilegious and likely to constitute an offense under Section 63 (a) of the Chieftancy Act, 2008, Act, 759 as well as Section 132 of the criminal and Other Offences Act, Act 29.



The Kingmakers of Lenordje Apetetsi within the Hiowe Division of Dodowa have therefore advised the public against any form of impersonation by Asafoatse Oklebenor Tetteh Huadji Vl in the form of fabricating a false or synthetic identity and or masquerading as a Chief for that matter for his selfish gain and or personal aggrandisement.