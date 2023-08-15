Kintampo North MCE files nomination to contest in the NPP parliamentary primaries in Kintampo North

MP hopeful for Kintampo North, Issac Baffoe Ameyaw

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Kintampo North, Isaac Baffoe Ameyaw popularly known as Cola, on Thursday, August 10, 2023, submitted his nomination to contest the NPP Parliamentary Primaries in the Kintampo North Constituency.

The submission was made to the constituency elections committee at exactly 2:45 pm at the party’s office in Kintampo.



The Kintampo North constituency secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sheikh Dauda Mohammed, who doubles as the secretary to the J. A Bomfeh-led elections committee received and examined the documents presented by Isaac after which he (sheikh Mohammed) on behalf of the committee, discharged him (Cola) from the office.



J. A Bomfeh who is also the chairperson of the party's constituency council of Elders as well as the constituency vice chairman, Ibrahim Seth, admonished Isaac Baffoe to run a clean campaign towards the primaries.



This, they said will ensure peace and unity among members of the party as they work towards winning the parliamentary seat for the first time for the party.

Isaac Baffoe in an interview after the submission pledged to do a campaign devoid of insults and personal attacks, and urged his supporters to do the same.



He said the real fight is between NPP and NDC, hence, no need for an internal fight, adding that if he wins, Anane Gyinde, his contender in this race, will be his campaign manager in the 2024 elections campaign.



He said his reason for contesting is motivated by a call from the masses and urged all citizens of Kintampo to join his team to build the constituency.



He is also confident of breaking the dominance of the NDC in the Kintampo North constituency.