Kintampo North MP advocates for a mobile stadium in Kintampo

Member of Parliament for Kintampo North, Hon. Joseph Kwame Kumah

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Kintampo North, Hon. Joseph Kwame Kumah, has appealed to government to lobby for Qatar's government to reassemble its mobile stadium in Ghana after the 2022 World Cup tournament.

The stadium, according to Hon Joseph Kwame Kumah, should be located in the capital of his constituency, Kintampo.



Hon. Jakala, as he's affectionately called, made the appeal to the government through the Bono East Regional Minister, Hon. Kwasi Adu Gyan, the presidential coordinator for the Zongo Development Fund, Hon. Ben Abdallah Banda and the paramount chief for the Wangara community in Ghana, Nana Fanyima III.



Speaking at Kintampo on Saturday, November 5, 2022 during a grand durbar to mark this year's Benkadi Kurubi Festival celebrated by the Wangara community, Hon. Jakala said,

"After my trip to Washington DC, I also found myself in Qatar. The intelligence I have picked is that, as we are about to go for the world cup, they have put in place some technology. We have what we call a mobile stadium which means after we finish playing the football game, it can be removed. And if that is the case, Nana, Sariki Fanyima, I'm passing it[this message] through you to my senior brother, Ben Abdallah and to the regional minister to inform the president and His Excellency Bawumia that Kintampo is the centre of Ghana but we don't have any stadium. They should bring it to the people of Kintampo. On behalf of Kintampo, the president can appeal for the stadium to be fixed here for us".



Qatar has announced it will be using a mobile stadium for seven(7) of the matches to be played in the upcoming FIFA world cup competition. The Doha based 40,000 seater Ras Abu About Stadium has been constructed using Shipping containers and recycled steel.



The stadium, according to sources, can be dismantled and reassembled. It has been reported that it(the stadium) will be dismantled after the tournament to pave way for a waterfront development for local people to benefit.