Kintampo North MP raises alarm over looming threat to peace in the constituency

Joseph Kwame Kumah, Member of Parliament for Kintampo North

Joseph Kwame Kumah, Member of Parliament for Kintampo North, has highlighted the looming threat to peace in the Kintampo North Municipality.

The clash between the rituals planned by the Mo Traditional Council and the Annual Klubi Festival of the Wangara Community is posing a serious risk to the longstanding tranquillity of the region.



He acknowledged the concern raised by the Paramount Chief of Mo, Nana Kweku Dankwa III, President of the Mo Traditional Council.



The Chief has requested a period between November and December to perform rituals aimed at cleansing accidents and negative incidents in the municipality, particularly in the Mo settlements within Kintampo Township.



The Wangara Community, represented by Shrakyi Fangrima, also plans to hold its Annual Klubi Festival within the same timeframe, creating a clash of ceremonies.



This collision of events is identified as the primary catalyst for the potential conflict in Kintampo.



Joseph Kwame Kumah expressed deep concern about the implications of this conflict on Kintampo's historically harmonious society.

He emphasized that the municipality, known for its strategic location and diverse cultural society, is facing external manipulations that threaten its unity.



In a statement on the floor of parliament on November 23, he said, "A once-enviable society is about to collapse due to a threatening peace.A municipality that has a unique location and is strategically situated for all year-round agriculture, Aquaculture, Animal Husbandry, multiple tourist sites, and Diverse cultural society is about to be destroyed due to simple but complex external manipulations trying to bring the said society to its knees. We refused to join the unpalatable chronicle of towns on the table of conflict."



The parliamentarian appealed for fair treatment of all factions involved to ensure that dialogue and mediation prevail for everlasting peace.



He underscored the need for the Peace Council at both regional and national levels to swiftly intervene and facilitate a peaceful resolution to the brewing conflict.



"Mr. Speaker, I have consulted the Peace Council both regional and national to quickly intervene in the Kintampo issues for the parties to use dialogue and mediation for everlasting peace and prosperity in Kintampo. Mr Speaker, to conclude, the centre of the nation must not be allowed to be tensed up, for if things are allowed to fall apart, commuters from all walks of life who plough from Accra to Paga, and to the neighbouring countries would suffer. Also, businesses would suffer and there would be negative consequences on the government's meager resources," he said.





