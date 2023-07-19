0
Kintampo: Six-year-old boy found dead after torrential rains, another missing

Following torrential rain on Sunday, a six-year-old minor boy drowned in the River Pumpum at Kintampo North Municipality in the Bono East Region.

The deceased was with another minor who has yet to be found by rescuers.

The two were on board a Prahgyia (tricycle taxi) with their parents when it capsized while attempting to cross an overflowing river.

It is unclear what prompted the Prahgyia rider to attempt crossing the visibly overflowing River Pumpum, which had overflowed following torrential rains.

The Kintampo waterfalls are formed by the River Pumpum cascading.

All of the culverts and road surfaces were completely covered.

The Prahgyia had five passengers on board, including the Rider and a pregnant woman, and her two children.

According to Sule, who was among the first to try to rescue the passengers, only two of the victims were rescued, leaving the two children behind.

A Professional Rescue Team from the NADMO, Police, and Fire Service later joined the search for the two missing children, but the wreckage of the Prahgyia had been removed as of the time of filing this report.

The Rescue Team went in search of the missing boys and found one lifeless boy.

A B Mohammed, the municipal NADMO director, stated that they were still looking for the other minor.

