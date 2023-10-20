Kintampo Waterfalls: Woman behind viral video retracts and apologises over false publication

A file photo

Correspondence from Bono East Region:

In a surprising turn of events, the lady behind the widely circulated Kintampo Waterfalls viral video has formally come forward to retract the content of the video.



Farida Antwi, a student at the Kintampo College of Health also admittedly apologised to the public for churning out false information through the publication of the said video.



A video of the retraction and apology shows Farida Antwi at the Kintampo Waterfalls, the spot where she recorded the earlier viral video discounting the content of that video.



She said, “When I came here the other time, I said there is mining going on, there is no mining going on. The colour change is because of debris from upstream when it rains so today on my second visit, I have gone round with management and they have shown me that the colour change is due to rain and not mining. So, it was wrong information I put out”.



The retraction and apology come days after she was arrested by the police in Kintampo over the publication video whose content was deemed to be false.

Farida Antwi hit the headlines last week after she published a video on social purporting that illegal mining has led to the colour change of the waterfalls.



The content of the viral video which gained significant attention on social media platforms was refuted by the management of Kintampo Waterfalls.



According to management, the brownish nature of the waterfalls follows heavy rains in the area which has resulted in a significant increase in water inflow.



“Over the past weeks, the region experienced unusually heavy, resulting in a significant increase in water inflow. This overflow carries with it a substantial amount of sediment and debris from upstream, leading to a temporary change in the colour of water and not as a result of illegal mining”, Michael Afake, Site Manager told GhanaWeb.