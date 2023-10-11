Kintampo Waterfalls video: Management dismisses galamsey claims as police pursue suspect

Photo credit: Ghana Tourism Authority

Correspondence from Bono East

The management of Kintampo Waterfalls has refuted reports circulating on social media that the activities of illegal miners have polluted the water.



Per the account of management, the brownish nature of the waterfalls follows heavy rains in the area, which has resulted in a significant increase in water inflow.



The Site Manager of the Kintampo Waterfalls, Michael Afake, disclosed in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb that such inflow carries a substantial amount of sediment and debris from upstream, changing the color of the waterfalls, and not as a result of galamsey activities as is purported.



“Over the past weeks, the region experienced unusually heavy rainfall, resulting in a significant increase in water inflow. This overflow carries with it a substantial amount of sediment and debris from upstream, leading to a temporary change in the color of the water and not as a result of illegal mining”.



Michael Afake added that increased water flow can disturb the natural sediment on the riverbed, which can also affect the water’s appearance.

“This phenomenon is not uncommon in natural systems and happens annually when heavy rainfall washes soil and sediment into the river, resulting in a brief change in water appearance”.



He disclosed that such negative stories tend to affect patronage, so a report has been made to the police for the necessary action to be taken against the lady behind the said viral video.



“We have made a report to the police for the arrest of the lady behind the viral video because of its negative implications for the facility”.



Kintampo Waterfalls in good condition



He has assured all prospective visitors and tourists that Kintampo Waterfalls remains in good condition and management remains committed to providing exceptional experiences to patrons.

Statistics as of August 2023



As of August 2023, the facility had recorded 21,123 visits, which has been attributed to the addition of a canopy walkway constructed over a valley spanning 90 meters and 80 meters at two locations to enhance the visitor experience and the massive infrastructural development like the construction of a new staircase, landscaping of the site, and refurbishment of the receptive facility undertaken by management.



Meanwhile, independent checks by GhanaWeb indicate that the police in Kintampo are on the lookout for Farida Antwi, a Level 300 student of the Kintampo College of Health who is reported to have recorded and posted the video on social media.