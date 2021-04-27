Kissi Agyabeng’s closeness to Agyapa law firms worrying – Bright Simons

Bright Simons is an Anti-graft campaigner

Anti-graft campaigner Bright Simons has called on Special Prosecutor nominee Kissi Agyebeng to commit to recuse himself from all matters relating to the Agyapa mineral royalties deal if he secures the job.

According to him, the closeness of Mr Agyaben to law firms backed by cousin to the President, Gabby Otchere-Darko, who is in support of the controversial deal, is concerning.



“Mr. Agyebeng is a fine lawyer. But if he wants to be SP as reported then he must COMMIT to recuse himself from ALL Agyapa matters. Given his close links to White & Case & ALA (run by Agyapa supporter, Mr. Okyere-Darko) else CSOs will oppose his appointment,” Mr Simons wrote on Twitter Monday.



“The former Special Prosecutor resigned over the Agyapa deal. CSOs believe that his “corruption risk assessment” saved the country $billions & was his biggest legacy. The decision to appoint a lawyer super-close to the law firms behind Agyapa gives CSOs every reason to be worried,” he added.



The Attorney General has nominated legal practitioner and Chairman of the Electronic Communications Tribunal Kissi Agyebeng for the vacant position of Special Prosecutor (SP).

