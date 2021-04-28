Kissi Agyebeng has no muscle to be Special Prosecutor – ASEPA

Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor nominee

Special Prosecutor nominee, Kissi Agyebeng has not got all it takes for the position despite his chalked successes in many court cases and the undoubtful vast knowledge and records available.

According to the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), the Attorney General nominating the Chairman of the Electronic Communications Tribunal, Kissi Agyebeng, as the next Special Prosecutor based on the latter’s track record is out of place



“Somebody may be experienced in criminology, experienced civil arbitrator and someone too is an experienced solicitor but If you look at Kissi Agyebeng his work done over the years, in terms of prosecution, he is not strong enough to become Special Prosecutor”, Executive Director of ASEPA), Mensah Thompson stated.



Speaking on the nomination Mr. Agyebeng on Kumasi-based Akoma FM morning show monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Mr. Mensah Thompson is of the view that, the nominee has competent but lacks wherewithal in criminal prosecution.



The Office of the Special Prosecutor has the mandate to investigate and prosecute all suspected corruption and corruption-related offences as pertaining to public officers, politically exposed persons and persons in the private sector alleged to have been involved in any corruption and corruption-related offences

“Unlike his predecessor, he has not prosecuted any case before nor worked in that area before and that will be difficult for him as Special Prosecutor when his nominee is approved”, Mensah Thompson told host, Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin.



In a letter to the Presidency, the Attorney-General, Godfred Dame, said he was satisfied that “Kissi Agyebeng possesses the requisite expertise on corruption and corruption-related matters, is of high moral character and proven integrity and satisfies all the other requirements stipulated in section 13(1) and (2) of Act 959.”



Kissi Agyebeng was called to the Ghana Bar in October 2003 and holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Ghana, as well as, Master of Laws (LLM) degrees from Schulich School of Law, Dalhousie University, Canada and Cornell Law School, USA.



He has, since 2006, been teaching Criminal Law at the University of Ghana, whilst engaging in private law practice.