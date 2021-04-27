Kissi Agyebeng must clarify his involvement in Agyapa Deal – Bright Simons

Bright Simons, Anti-graft campaigner

Bright Simons, an anti-graft campaigner has called on Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor nominee to clarify the airwaves on his involvement with the issues relating to the Agyapa mineral royalties deal if he successfully secures the position as a Special Prosecutor.

Bright Simons said the SP nominee must be able to explain his closeness to the law firms backed by a cousin to the President, Gabby Otchere-Darko, who is in support of the controversial deal.



“Mr. Agyebeng is a fine lawyer. But if he wants to be SP as reported then he must COMMIT to recuse himself from ALL Agyapa matters. Given his close links to White & Case & ALA (run by Agyapa supporter, Mr. Okyere-Darko) else CSOs will oppose his appointment,” Mr Simons wrote on Twitter Monday.





“The former Special Prosecutor resigned over the Agyapa deal. CSOs believe that his “corruption risk assessment” saved the country $billions & was his biggest legacy. The decision to appoint a lawyer super-close to the law firms behind Agyapa gives CSOs every reason to be worried,” he added.Meanwhile, the Attorney General nominated legal practitioner and Chairman of the Electronic Communications Tribunal Kissi Agyebeng as the Special Prosecutor following a vacant position of Special Prosecutor (SP) which became available after former special prosecutor Martin Amidu resigned last year 2020.