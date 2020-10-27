Klottey Korle youth groups reaffirm support for Zanetor

Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle Municipality, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings

A number of social groups in the Klottey Korle Municipality have reaffirmed their unflinching support for Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the Member of Parliament for the area due to her commitment towards the development of the youth.

In a random interview with a number of youth groups at the end of a health walk across the municipality, they said Dr. Zanetor Rawling is capable of leading the area for more developmental projects.



Alhaji Bashiru Nii Narh Alema Dowuona who led the over 20 youth groups told the Ghana News Agency after the close of the keep-fit event, “We are giving support to our Member of Parliament and believe that she is capable of bringing more development to the constituency.”



He said the groups who took part in the exercise irrespective of their political affiliations had confidence in the MP, as she had exhibited genuine leadership among the youth, the elderly, chiefs, and security personnel.

Alhaji Alema said the youths are prepared to continue to work and educate the people in their communities to ensure that they vote for Dr. Zanetor to retain the seat and play her motherly role in the constituency.



Mr. Carl Nii Teiko Tagoe, one of the youth leaders said the people admired the MP’s commitment to the provision of infrastructure and educational facilities while enhancing job opportunities for the youth.



Mr. Justice Amarlai Tetteh, another youth leader said Dr. Zanetor represented the interest of the people as her economic policies were geared towards reducing poverty and ignorance.