Know about the law that makes preaching, selling in ‘trotro’ punishable

A preacher man sharing the word of God in a trotro (Kuulpeeps photo)

It has become a common practice for people to engage in preaching, soliciting for funds, selling medicines and other products in commercial vehicles, popularly knowns as ‘trotro’ in Ghana.

While some commuters find these activities disruptive, others see them as a way to share the word of God or conduct business on the go.



However, recent incidents of clashes between passengers and individuals engaging in these activities have raised questions about the legalities involved.



A recent report by GhanaWeb on November 20, 2023, highlighted a particular incident where a fight broke out in a commercial vehicle because a passenger, believed to be a pastor, started preaching to fellow commuters.



The situation escalated as some passengers, disturbed by the chaos, demanded that the preacher stops, leading to heated exchange of words and insults.



But Ghana's constitution breaks down the confusion or otherwise of this matter.



More specifically, the constitution presently addresses activities in moving 'trotros,' and a legal practitioner has shed light on the legal stance, via an X post.

According to him, Article 21 of the constitution guarantees the right to practice any religion, but this right has restrictions outlined in Article 21(4) for public safety.



“According to Article 21, Everybody is ha the right to practice any religion. However, to every right, there is a restriction. In the same Article 21(4) states that No restriction shall be held in contradiction to the constitution or shall be held in consistent with the constitution if these restrictions are done for public safety,” he said.



The legal expert pointed out Regulation 116 of L. I 2180/2012, which states that causing a nuisance, including preaching and selling, in a public or commercial vehicle while it is in motion is prohibited.



He added that preaching in a moving vehicle is considered an offense against the right to practice religion, and individuals engaging in such activities may face legal consequences.



“One of the restriction placed on the right to practice any religion, Regulation 116 of L. I 2180/2012.A person shall not cause or permit to be caused nuisance inclusion, preaching and hawking, on a public or commercial vehicle while the motor vehicle is in motion.



“Preaching in a vehicle is an offense placed on our right to practice any religion. Hence. for public safety and once you find yourself in a trotro, kindly refrain from preaching or selling drugs,” he added.

He continued: “The preacher was wrong and could therefore be jailed or be arrested for breaching the Road Traffic Regulations.”



