Know all the MPs that head committees in parliament

Fri, 10 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parliament has some 29 committees established to spearhead various specific issues brought before them.

These committees are established by the House to ensure that considerable time is given for effective examination of matters before the House, owing to the volume and complexity of Parliamentary work.

Each of these committees has a Chairman, a vice, and a ranking member.

In this piece, we bring to you a compilation of all the chairs of these committees in parliament:

Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin

Standing Orders Committee

Francis Manu-Adabor

Lands & Forestry Committee

John Osei Frimpong

Food, Agriculture & Cocoa Affairs Committee

Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi

Local Government & Rural Development Committee

Isaac Kwame Asiamah

Works & Housing Committee

Kwame Ayimadu-Antwi

Constitutional, Legal & Parliamentary Affairs Committee

Nana Ayew Afriyie (Dr.)

Health Committee

Cynthia Mamle Morrison

Communications Committee

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Defence & Interior Committee

Bryan Acheampong

Foreign Affairs Committee

Kennedy Nyarko Osei

Roads & Transport Committee

Kwaku Agyenim-Boateng

Youth, Sports & Culture Committee

Kwabena Amankwa Asiamah

Education Committee

Samuel Atta Akyea

Mines & Energy Committee

Emmanuel Marfo

Environment, Science & Technology Committee

Philip Basoah

Employment, Social Welfare & State Enterprises Committee

Carlos Kinsley Ahenkorah

Trade, Industry & Tourism Committee

Joseph Osei-Owusu

Appointments Committee

Joseph Osei-Owusu

Privileges Committee

Patricia Appiahgyei

Government Assurances Committee

James Klutse Avedzi

Public Accounts Committee

Dominic A. Ayine (Dr.

Subsidiary Legislation Committee

Andrew Asiamah Amoako

Members Holding Offices of Profit Committee

Francisca Oteng Mensah

Gender & Children Committee

Abdallah Iddi Alhassan

Judiciary Committee

Benson Tongo Baba

Poverty Reduction Strategy Committee

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Special Budget Committee and

Business Committee

