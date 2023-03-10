Know all the MPs that head committees in parliament

Parliament

Parliament has some 29 committees established to spearhead various specific issues brought before them.

These committees are established by the House to ensure that considerable time is given for effective examination of matters before the House, owing to the volume and complexity of Parliamentary work.



Each of these committees has a Chairman, a vice, and a ranking member.



In this piece, we bring to you a compilation of all the chairs of these committees in parliament:



Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin



Standing Orders Committee



Francis Manu-Adabor



Lands & Forestry Committee



John Osei Frimpong



Food, Agriculture & Cocoa Affairs Committee



Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi



Local Government & Rural Development Committee



Isaac Kwame Asiamah

Works & Housing Committee



Kwame Ayimadu-Antwi



Constitutional, Legal & Parliamentary Affairs Committee



Nana Ayew Afriyie (Dr.)



Health Committee



Cynthia Mamle Morrison



Communications Committee



Kennedy Ohene Agyapong



Defence & Interior Committee



Bryan Acheampong



Foreign Affairs Committee



Kennedy Nyarko Osei

Roads & Transport Committee



Kwaku Agyenim-Boateng



Youth, Sports & Culture Committee



Kwabena Amankwa Asiamah



Education Committee



Samuel Atta Akyea



Mines & Energy Committee



Emmanuel Marfo



Environment, Science & Technology Committee



Philip Basoah



Employment, Social Welfare & State Enterprises Committee



Carlos Kinsley Ahenkorah

Trade, Industry & Tourism Committee



Joseph Osei-Owusu



Appointments Committee



Joseph Osei-Owusu



Privileges Committee



Patricia Appiahgyei



Government Assurances Committee



James Klutse Avedzi



Public Accounts Committee



Dominic A. Ayine (Dr.



Subsidiary Legislation Committee



Andrew Asiamah Amoako

Members Holding Offices of Profit Committee



Francisca Oteng Mensah



Gender & Children Committee



Abdallah Iddi Alhassan



Judiciary Committee



Benson Tongo Baba



Poverty Reduction Strategy Committee



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu



Special Budget Committee and



Business Committee