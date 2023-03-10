Know all the MPs that head committees in parliament

Parliament has some 29 committees established to spearhead various specific issues brought before them.
These committees are established by the House to ensure that considerable time is given for effective examination of matters before the House, owing to the volume and complexity of Parliamentary work.
Each of these committees has a Chairman, a vice, and a ranking member.
In this piece, we bring to you a compilation of all the chairs of these committees in parliament:
Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin
Standing Orders Committee
Francis Manu-Adabor
Lands & Forestry Committee
John Osei Frimpong
Food, Agriculture & Cocoa Affairs Committee
Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi
Local Government & Rural Development Committee
Isaac Kwame Asiamah
Works & Housing Committee
Kwame Ayimadu-Antwi
Constitutional, Legal & Parliamentary Affairs Committee
Nana Ayew Afriyie (Dr.)
Health Committee
Cynthia Mamle Morrison
Communications Committee
Kennedy Ohene Agyapong
Defence & Interior Committee
Bryan Acheampong
Foreign Affairs Committee
Kennedy Nyarko Osei
Roads & Transport Committee
Kwaku Agyenim-Boateng
Youth, Sports & Culture Committee
Kwabena Amankwa Asiamah
Education Committee
Samuel Atta Akyea
Mines & Energy Committee
Emmanuel Marfo
Environment, Science & Technology Committee
Philip Basoah
Employment, Social Welfare & State Enterprises Committee
Carlos Kinsley Ahenkorah
Trade, Industry & Tourism Committee
Joseph Osei-Owusu
Appointments Committee
Joseph Osei-Owusu
Privileges Committee
Patricia Appiahgyei
Government Assurances Committee
James Klutse Avedzi
Public Accounts Committee
Dominic A. Ayine (Dr.
Subsidiary Legislation Committee
Andrew Asiamah Amoako
Members Holding Offices of Profit Committee
Francisca Oteng Mensah
Gender & Children Committee
Abdallah Iddi Alhassan
Judiciary Committee
Benson Tongo Baba
Poverty Reduction Strategy Committee
Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
Special Budget Committee and
Business Committee
