Know all the NDC running mates since 1992

Some of the running mates of the various presidential candidates of the NDC

The selection of running mates plays a crucial role in every political party, as it does not only help shape electoral outcomes but also reflects the ideological directions of parties.

Since the inception of the Fourth Republic, the NDC, in particular, has had the opportunity to select running mates eight times to partner with its presidential candidates at various elections.



On March 7, 2024, the party selected yet another running mate to join its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, to contest the 2024 general elections.



The NDC, as a party, agreed to re-nominate the 2020 running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, to join the former president once again.



Below is a compilation of all the running mates of the NDC and the dynamics of the outcome after the elections with them on board. This compilation was made available via a Class FM 91.3 poster:



Jerry John Rawlings and Nkenssen Arkaah's ticket in 1992 gave the National Democratic Congress a win.

In the 1996 elections, Jerry John Rawlings chose an academician, Professor John Evans Atta Mills, and the NDC won.



After resuming the flagbearership position for the NDC, the then Vice President, John Evans Atta Mills, chose Martin Amidu in 2000 as his running mate. But unfortunately, the NDC lost that election.



Going into the 2004 general elections, John Evans Atta Mills partnered with Mohammed Mumuni to contest the NPP’s John Agyekum Kufuor but lost.



In 2008, John Evans Atta Mills presented John Dramani Mahama as his running mate, and the NDC won.



Three years into the tenure, the president unfortunately passed away, and the vice president was sworn in as president.

John Dramani Mahama, in 2012, chose an economist, Kwasi Amissah Arthur, as his running mate. That ticket gave the NDC a win.



In the bid to retain the seat in 2016, John Mahama maintained Amissah Arthur as his running mate, but unfortunately, the NDC lost to the NPP’s Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



For a comeback, John Dramani Mahama and the NDC presented the first-ever female running mate in the Fourth Republic to help the NDC win the 2020 elections. But the ticket didn't win the elections.



The NDC flagbearer has re-nominated the astute professor to join him as the party gears up to contest in the 2024 general elections.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.





NW/AE



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel