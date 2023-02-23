0
Know your risk for heart diseases

The Heart 234.png How to manage heart diseases

Thu, 23 Feb 2023 Source: Samuel Abunkunyi

Age

Growing older increases the risk of damaged and narrowed arteries and a weakened or thickened heart muscle.

Sex 

Men are generally at greater risk of heart disease. The risk for women increases

after menopause.

Family history

A family history of heart disease increases the risk of coronary artery

disease, especially if a parent developed it at an early age (before age 55 for a male relative, such as your brother or father, and 65 for a female relative, such as your mother or sister).

Smoking 

If you smoke, quit. Substances in tobacco smoke damage the arteries. Heart

attacks are more common in smokers than in nonsmokers. If you need help quitting, talk to your health care provider about strategies that can help.

Unhealthy diet. Diets high in fat, salt, sugar and cholesterol have been linked to heart disease.

High blood pressure 

Uncontrolled high blood pressure can cause the arteries to become hard and thick. These changes interrupt blood flow to the heart and body.

High cholesterol 

Having high cholesterol increases the risk of atherosclerosis. Atherosclerosis has been linked to heart attacks and strokes.

Diabetes

Diabetes increases the risk of heart disease. Obesity and high blood

pressure increase the risk of diabetes and heart disease.

Obesity

 Excess weight typically worsens other heart disease risk factors.

Lack of exercises

 Being inactive (sedentary lifestyle) is associated with many forms of

heart disease and some of its risk factors, too.

Stress

Unrelieved stress may damage the arteries and worsen other risk factors for

heart disease.

Poor dental health

 It's important to brush and floss your teeth and gums often. Also

get regular dental checkups. Unhealthy teeth and gums make it easier for germs to enter the bloodstream and travel to the heart. This can cause endocarditis

Prevention

The same lifestyle changes used to manage heart disease may also help prevent it. Try these heart-healthy tips:

Don't smoke.

Eat a diet that's low in salt and saturated fat.

Exercise at least 30 minutes a day on most days of the week.

Maintain a healthy weight.

Reduce and manage stress.

Control high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes.

Get good sleep. Adults should aim for 7 to 9 hours daily.

Source: Samuel Abunkunyi
