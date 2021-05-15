KoKMA declares ban on drumming, noisemaking

File photo: Persons within the Municpality have been urged to adhere to the ban

The Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA) has declared a ban on drumming and noisemaking effective Friday, May 14, 2021, to Friday, June 4, 2021.

This followed the performance of the annual rituals to usher in the traditional activities towards the celebration of this year’s Homowo Festival.



A statement issued in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency by Nii Ofori Quaye, Public Relations Officer, KoKMA, said for peace and harmonious co-existence to prevail, all indigenes, residents, visitors and entities located within the jurisdiction, were urged to comply with the directive during the period.



It said households were entreated to reduce their music entertainment to acceptable levels within the confines of their homes.



The statement said religious bodies, especially the charismatic churches, sound system operators, commercial advertisements in vehicles, wayside preachers, and drinking bar operators, were also advised to conduct their activities within the barest minimum of noise decibels.

“The public, especially commercial vehicle drivers, are cautioned about the unauthorised use and abuse of sirens under the guise of emergencies within the Municipality as those caught will be dealt sternly with during the period,” it said.



The statement said in enforcing the ban, the Municipal Assembly and the traditional authorities would continue to recognise the functions of the National Ambulance Service personnel to enable them to discharge their duties without any hindrance.



The statement said in all the cautionary measures, the Assembly entreated the public not to be oblivious of the existence of the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to observe the safety protocols.



It urged all the inhabitants to respect the values and beliefs of the chiefs and their subjects and cooperate with the Assembly to have a peaceful ritual season.