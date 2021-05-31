KoKMA to empower elected assembly members for development

Chief Executive of Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, Nii Adjei Tawiah

Source: Klottey Municipal Assembly

The Municipal Chief Executive of the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA) Hon Nii Adjei Tawiah has disclosed that the Assembly intends to create an Electoral Area Development Fund (EADF) to empower the elected assembly members to drive service delivery in their various localities and revive communal spirit for development.

According to the MCE, the fund would be financed from the Internally Generated Fund (IGF) and the objective is to address the key developmental needs of the electoral areas and improve upon service delivery.



This approach is a departure from the previous practice where paltry funds are allocated to the Assembly Members solely for clean-up exercises without taking the pressing needs of their electorate into consideration.



He explained that the modalities for the disbursement would be developed by the Assembly to conform to the Public Financial Management Act 921 and Regulation 2019.



Hon Adjei Tawiah dropped the message when he delivered the Sessional Address and Executive Committee Report at the 1st Ordinary Meeting of the 2ND Session of the 2ND Assembly of the Municipal Assembly on Thursday 27th May 2021 in Accra.



He stated that the Fund could only be sustained for long by adopting a holistic approach for revenue mobilisation to the Assembly.



To buttress the sustainability of the Fund, he explained further that the Assembly was going to establish two (2) Zonal Councils in Osu and Adabraka within the 3rd Quarter of the Year to deepen decentralisation and increase revenue mobilisation to the Assembly.

Accounting for his stewardship in the education sector of the Municipality, the MCE said education had been given a boost in the Municipality for the past 2 years with the release of 18-Unit classroom Block at the Osu Cluster of Schools by the contractor for use by four basic schools in the area namely OSU Presbyterian Day Boys JHS, Osu Presbyterian Day Primary School, St. Thomas Primary School and St. Thomas Kindergarten.



The Adabraka Cluster of Schools was being renovated and was at the final stage of completion.



The Assembly he announced had also increased support to the Municipal Education Directorate to organise Mock examination for all JHS Form 3 students to prepare them well for the final examination which intervention had resulted in an improved performance of the pupils at the Basic Education Certificate Examination BECE over the past years.



He said the Osu Library which was in a deplorable state was now being reconstructed into a 2-storey block building with ancillary facilities to aid learning and research by the students.



He said through the benevolence of Osu Citizens Club in the United States of America had donated two containers of educational and health materials to the Assembly to be distributed to the Health and Education Directorate for onward distribution to the schools and health institutions in the Municipality.



