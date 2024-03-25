Kobi Hemaa awarded Public Sector Communication Personality of the Year

Kobi Hemaa is the Director of Corporate Affairs at the GI-KACE

The Director of Corporate Affairs of the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT (GI-KACE) has been adjudged Public Sector Communication Personality of the Year at the Public Sector Leadership Conference and Awards (APSLCA 2024) held on Friday, March 22, 2024, at the La Palm Royal.

The award was in recognition of her innovative leadership as a communication professional in the public sector.



A citation presented in her honour said, “leadership serves as the driving force, with all other aspects having consequential effects. We acknowledge and celebrate the remarkable leadership demonstrated within your institution. Recognition is bestowed on you for your outstanding public service and excellence in policy innovation and exceptional leadership at various levels of governance.



"In recognition of your outstanding leadership service, innovation and tireless efforts in promoting efficient public service delivery and transforming your institution, we are pleased to award you Public Sector Communication Personality of the Year."



Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe's journey has been marked by a seamless transition from the bustling world of journalism to the dynamic realm of the public sector.



Having actively engaged in journalism until 2018, she assumed the role of Head of Corporate Communications at Ghana Post, bringing her wealth of media expertise and strategic communication prowess to drive transformative change.

This transition not only underscored Kobi Hemaa's adaptability and versatility, but also served as a testament to her commitment to leveraging communication as a catalyst for organizational growth and societal impact.



As the Director of Corporate Affairs at the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT (GI-KACE), Kobi Hemaa has exemplified visionary leadership and innovative communication strategies.



Her ability to navigate the complexities of the public sector while spearheading transformative initiatives has set her apart as a true trailblazer.



Throughout her illustrious career spanning over 16 years, Kobi Hemaa has established herself as a multifaceted communications, marketing, and public relations expert.



Her profound impact extends across various domains including media, international relations, tourism, journalism, brand management, diplomacy, and philanthropy.

A consummate orator and presenter, Kobi Hemaa possesses an innate ability to captivate audiences with her eloquence and charisma.



Whether addressing high-level stakeholders or mentoring emerging talents, her communication prowess leaves an indelible impression, inspiring others to strive for excellence.



Moreover, Kobi Hemaa's proficiency in digital marketing and strategic communications has been instrumental in driving organizational success and fostering meaningful engagements.



Her astute insights and forward-thinking approach have propelled her to lead major enterprise-level projects on negotiations, investor relations, market entry strategies, multicultural relations, brand sustainability, protocol, and public diplomacy across Ghana, Nigeria, and the Netherlands.



Renowned as "Ghana's Pride" and hailed as the "Queen of Trade," Kobi Hemaa's dedication to promoting African values and showcasing Ghana's rich cultural heritage is unparalleled.

Her distinctive style, characterized by a fusion of traditional African attire and modern elegance, reflects her commitment to celebrating and preserving Africa's identity on the global stage.



Kobi Hemaa's accolades, including being named TV Personality of the Year at the Ghana Leadership Awards and recognized as one of Africa's Female Achievers, are a testament to her outstanding contributions and exemplary leadership.



Her recent recognition as the Public Sector Communication Personality of the Year further solidifies her status as a visionary leader and a beacon of excellence in the realm of public sector communication.



Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe is highly influential beyond her public sector roles, serving as a communication consultant for over twenty politically prominent individuals.



Her expertise spans social media management, speech writing, brand visibility, and public diplomacy, showcasing her significant impact in strategic communication.

Through her consultancy services, she empowers political leaders to navigate the digital landscape effectively, communicate their visions clearly, and build strong connections with constituents, amplifying their influence.







