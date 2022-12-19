Kodson Plus Company bags four awards at Oil and Gas Award

The CEO joined by some of the staff to pick up one of the awards

Kodson Plus Company Limited won four outstanding awards at the just-ended 9th edition of Ghana Oil and Gas Awards (GOGA) held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

The prestigous awards won include, Oil and Gas Logistic Company of the Year, Haulage Company of the Year, Excellence in Health, Safety, Environment and Quality ( Haulage).



On the same night, the Chief Executive Officer of Kodson Plus Company Limited, Kodime Agbemador emerged as the Entrepreneur of the Year Award.



The priceless award were in recognition of the company's great dedication, creativity and commitment in building the Oil and Gas industry as well as providing a highly respected personalities advocating for best business practices in the Energy sector .



Speaking to the media after receiving the all important honour, the General Manager of the Company, Ing. Dr. Lawrence Yao Addo who holds a PHD in Civic Engineering from the Johannesburg University said, the company is extremely honoured to be given the awards.



According to him, the awards is the reflection of the hard work the team and the operations department have put-up over the years.

" We are very grateful for such a wonderful honor. I hope this will be the beginning of a new adventure by opening our frontiers to the major Oil companies to partner us for their haulage and logistics business as the evidence is very clear now due to our impact in the Energy sector within the shortest period of our existence ", he said



The Ghana Oil and Gas Awards organised by Xodus Communications Limited in partnership with the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum and Graphic News Plus is a platform for the Oil and Gas industry to demonstrate and celebrate the advances made in key areas such as stewardship, efficiency, innovation, leadership, corporate social responsibility, health and safety.



This year’s event was fun-filled with lots of exceptional performances from Comedian Hogan, God’s Gift Brass Band and many others.



It was also the perfect opportunity to highlight the profile of stakeholders within the industry, gain peer recognition and further heighten visibility with professional audience.



Kodson Plus Company limited was incorporated as a limited liability company in the year 2010 and has since grown to expand its market share in the petroleum downstream sector as a haulage company. The first petroleum downstream company to be ISO 9001:2015 and 45001:2018 certified in Ghana KPCL ensures consistent drug and alcoholic testing to check abuse for all staff members.

They ensure constant relatable education through meetings, toolbox talks and personal coaching from Operations, HSSE department and the Driver Mentor.



Mr Kodime Agbemador is an astute businessman who has carved for himself a niche for excellent business practice. He has within the shortest possible time brought a revolution to the Fuel transport and haulage downstream sector setting the pace in ISO standards certifications and company brand communications.



He started the company in the year 2000, from humble beginnings as a mechanic, the company Kodson Transport, was able to commence with material supply and truck rental businesses. Through hard work, commitment and teamwork, his success as a supply and rental contractor began to gain momentum winning him several local and international contracts.