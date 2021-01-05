Kofi Adams sued over Buem parliamentary election

MP-elect for Buem Constituency, Kofi Adams

The legitimacy of Kofi Adams as Member of Parliament-elect for the Buem Constituency is being challenged by thirteen persons from the constituency.

The constituents, according to Citi News have filed a suit arguing that Kofi Adams cannot hold himself as MP for the constituency since they and thousands of voters in the Satrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe, were disenfranchised.



The petitioners are therefore seeking an “order of perpetual injunction restraining Kofi Adams from holding himself out as Member of Parliament-elect for the constituency and or presenting himself to be sworn in as such.”



Furthermore, the petitioners are also praying the court to cancel the result of the parliamentary election for the constituency and order the organization of a new one.

Kofi Adams became Member of Parliament for the area after polling 18,560 votes of the valid votes cast whiles Lawrence Kwame Aziale of the New Patriotic Party polled 6,854 votes, a voter difference of 11,706 votes.



But the petitioners contend that the total registered voters for the 13 Electoral Areas in the traditional areas of SALL are 17,764 voters.



“In the circumstance, the Petitioners will contend that if the said 17,764 voters inclusive of their good selves had not been denied their inalienable and constitutionally guaranteed right to select a Member of Parliament of their choice, the outcome of the elections in the Buem Constituency could have been substantially different.”