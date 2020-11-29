Kofi Adda abandons Navrongo Central to campaign in Chiana-Paga Constituency

Minister of Aviation Joseph Kofi Adda

Following his humiliating defeat at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Primaries in the Navrongo Central Constituency, Minister of Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda has literally abandoned the constituency.

The hitherto visible lawmaker who was seen in almost every activity in the area, has now taken backstage and was conspicuously missing in a health walk recently organized by the Parliamentary Candidate Madam Tangoba Abayage.



Sources revealed that there have been frantic efforts to bring Mr Kofi Adda on board the campaign but he stood his grounds and refused over reasons yet to be known after he was persuaded by the presidency to drop his idea of running as an independent candidate.



It would be recalled that the Minister was humbled at the primaries in June this year having obtained 269 votes, as Hon Abayage clenched 313 votes to secure the spot.



But following irreconcilable differences, the former Energy Minister has since been reluctant in involving himself in the vigorous campaigns to retain the seat.

Meanwhile, Mr Joseph Kofi Adda was at the weekend seen at a Health Walk in the Chiana-Paga Constituency in support of the party’s candidate Mr Robert Apechira Aloo.



Speaking at the sidelines of the walk the Minister said “Now that is his turn and he wants to serve his Constituency, I felt it is obligatory, and also because of the faith and trust I have in him as a potentially good Candidate who can serve the people of the Constituency.



“I went through the health walk with them and addressed them. I recalled their minds to the good things that Nana Akufo-Addo’s government has done for the country. Chiana is particularly a place in the Kassena-Nankana area where public school education system started,” Mr Adda indicated.