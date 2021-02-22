Kofi Adda supports Navrongo Community Dev’t/Vocational Tech. Institute

The current state of the Navrongo Community Dev’t/Vocational Tech. Institute kitchen

Source: Senyalah Castro, Contributor

The immediate past Aviation Minister and former Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central, Joseph Kofi Adda, has given financial support to the Community Development and Vocational Technical Institute in Navrongo to construction a kitchen.

Mr. Adda extended the assistance to the school authorities after a previous visit he paid to familiarize himself with its challenges.



He presented the undisclosed cash amount to management of the institute through a representative who conveyed his commitment to continuously assist the school in any means possible.



The representative, Jonas Kubapire, said the former MP was moved during his visit by the numerous challenges the school is faced with, especially in accommodation and classroom space, adding that he was putting things together to gift them a 3-unit pavilion to serve as classrooms.



Mr. Kubapire said it was part of the wishes of the former MP to see the institute transform into a modern hub for knowledge acquisition. He said it was his hope that the donation will assist the school to construct an appropriate place for the preparation of hygienic meals for the students.



“The former MP is making this donation today so that you will be able to complete the kitchen so that it goes a long way to help the school particularly the students”.



“The former MP said I should tell you he is always available to support and will continue to assist in ways he can. The last time you asked for streetlights on your campus, he provided perfectly for you. This means he will assist you solve your challenges whenever you ask him and he can because he wants the school to develop,” he said.

“Aside this cash donation, the MP is also making plans to build a 3-unit pavilion to solve the school’s problem with classroom space,” the representative stated.



The institute’s Vice-Principal of Administration, Gilbert Anafo, who took the donation in place of the Principal, praised the former MP for the swift response he accorded their appeal.



Mr. Anafo said the support from the former MP was timely and will help put up the kitchen to solve some rain-related challenges which made the work of the kitchen staff difficult.



He mentioned that Mr. Adda’s donation was a clear demonstration to them that he is truly a generous person who was not doing good for only political gains.



He went on to enumerate a number of challenges the institute is faced with such as the lack of adequate accommodation for students and staff, classrooms and furniture which he stated were affecting effective operation.



“Before the NPP primaries, we had presented a letter to him. We requested that he should help us complete our kitchen. But because of the ups and downs he couldn’t assist us immediately. But he promised to come around whenever he comes to town."

"He eventually came to visit and we took him around, and he saw the kitchen and the other challenges for himself and decided to act immediately to ensure we got a decent place where meals will be prepared for our students. And he has just done that and we are very happy”.



“He has promised to do a lot for us. He is an action man and we believe him. We thought that after the election and he lost, things were going to be over but him coming again to honour his promise we know that he is an action man,” the Vice Principal added.



Currently, the Navrongo Community Development/Vocational Technical Institute, which has a population of a little over a hundred students, depends on a three-staffed, makeshift kitchen for the preparation of meals.



Breakfast, lunch and supper for the students are prepared in the open-air structure. This exposes the meals to dust, dirt and infections particularly in the rainy and windy seasons. This has become a major concern to the management of the school.



But with the assistance from the former MP, the school management will be able to address that challenge.

