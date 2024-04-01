Kofi Apianin Ennin declares intention to go independent, vows to unseat Kwaku Kwarteng in Obuasi West

Kofi Apianin Ennin is seeking to unseat the incumbent MP for Obuasi West

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

It is common knowledge that Obuasi West remains a safe seat for the New Patriotic Party since 1996 as the party has comfortably maintained the seat after winning back-to-back elections.

However, the ruling party is confronted with a major test going into the 2024 general elections as a key member of the party and an immediate contender for the party's chairmanship slot in the constituency, has declared his intentions to contest the seat as an independent candidate



Kofi Apianin Ennin, a businessman and a stalwart of the party on Saturday, 30th March 2024 in the presence of members of his fan club the Apianin-Bonsec fan club minced no words by declaring his position to contest the seat as an independent candidate.



Speaking to the media after a keep fit exercise, Ennin said the decision to go independent was a response to a clarion call from the youth and members of the fan club stating that people have become fed up with the current electoral college system practiced by the NPP and the NDC where people can pay their way through to become Members of Parliament.



"Obuasi deserves an independent candidate who is not a product of the corrupt electoral system which does not always elect the right people and stifles development," he said.



Poised for victory



Kofi Apianin Ennin boldly claimed that he has what it takes to break the monopoly of the NPP when it comes to the Obuasi West parliamentary seat adding that he relies on his strong organizational skills, his deep touch with the base and his philanthropic nature as key to capturing the seat.

Through his fan club, he has been able to give more than 500 women soft loans with flexible payment terms while he has been able to employ most of the youth through his chain of businesses including CRISSPAN Construction Limited.



He said he would leverage his personal achievements as well as the strength of his campaign team to win the seat as an independent candidate, a feat which will be unprecedented.



Speaking with some members of his campaign team, Solomon Acheampong who is also the Assembly member for the Anyinam electoral area suggested that Obuasi will need a new face of a Member of Parliament stressing that Apianin Ennin represents the future for the people of Obuasi.



"We are highly convinced that Apianin is the right person to lead Obuasi as an MP. We are all privy to his achievements as a businessman and what he has been doing for women and the youth. We believe he has what it takes to bring jobs to the youth and facilitate development."



Kofi Apianin Ennin will go into the race with the incumbent Member of Parliament Kwaku Kwarteng who was recently given the nod by the party delegates to contest the seat for the fourth time, and Faustilove Appiah-Kanin of the National Democratic Congress who will also be contesting for the second time.